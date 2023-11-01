Pilot threatened to shoot captain on flight, investigators say

Pilots are required to disclose during regular medical exams any medications they take and whether they have depression, anxiety, drug or alcohol dependence.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: Pilot strike threat at Qantas’ FIFO carrier subsidiary avertedHundreds of Qantas pilots will resume wage negotiations after calling off strike action that could have impacted thousands of regional travellers and FIFO workers.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Pilot strike threat at Qantas’ FIFO carrier subsidiary avertedHundreds of Qantas pilots will resume wage negotiations after calling off strike action that could have impacted thousands of regional travellers and FIFO workers.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Heavily armed man with guns, explosives found dead inside popular amusement parkA heavily armed man who appeared to be planning to shoot up a mountain top amusement park at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado, killed himself before carrying out his plan, according to authorities.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Embracing Scars: A Journey of Healing and StrengthIn a society where scars were once seen as flaws, one woman's experience taught her to embrace her scars as symbols of honor and resilience. This photo shoot aims to showcase the beauty and courage of women who have the strength to let their scars be seen.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Zorko signs new Lions dealFormer Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko has signed a new one-year deal with the Lions.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕