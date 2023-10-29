Pilot Program Launched to Assist Domestic Violence Victims in Resolving Property Disputes

A pilot Federal Circuit and Family Court program has been operating to assist domestic violence victims, those with net assets under $550,000 and other vulnerable people resolve property disputesChief Justice Will Alstergren says he is hopeful the program rolling out nationally will help Australian families facing court processes
"It's not unusual for people to spend 20, 30 or 40 per cent of their worldly assets on fees — and they haven't even gone to trial.""So many women don't leave abusive relationships where they've got no money or they've got nowhere to live," he said."Or secondly, they do leave might leave behind a property law claim simply because they're too scared to face the perpetrators.
Chief Justice Alstergren said he was hopeful the promising results in the trial would be replicated nationally. "Things like they might refuse to give the right documents, they might make the process lengthier than what it needs to be, and that adds to the cost."
"These are the things that women, often when they're leaving a violent, unsafe relationship, these things disappear, and so it means they're starting from scratch." "For victims, particularly of coercive and controlling violence, that's a really powerful shift in the dynamic allows them to have a say in what might be the outcome."Chief Justice Alstergren said the program could go some way to reducing further effects on people "already deeply traumatised" when they enter the family law system.