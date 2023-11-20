Pilot and Cameraman Feared Dead in Jet Crash Filming for Documentary Series

A pilot and cameraman feared dead after their former military jet crashed into the water near Mount Martha on Sunday afternoon were filming for a documentary series that planned to teach people with no experience how to fly. Stephen Gale, a pilot, engineer, inventor and aspiring filmmaker, is believed to have been behind the controls of one of the aircraft when the two light Viper S-211 Marchetti planes collided mid-air about 12 kilometres west of Mount Martha, in Melbourne’s south-east.

The passenger, James Rose, was a talented cameraman and drone operator who had worked on many TV shows. Gale, who had served in the RAAF and was the owner of the two jets, was the brains behind the proposed documentary series called, the proposed five-part series had been in development for about five years, but did not yet have the backing of a broadcaster or major production compan





