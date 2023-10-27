Mosab Hassan Yousef – who is the eldest son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef – says Hamas “wants to destroy” Israel.

“It is not a secret that Hamas wants to destroy the state of Israel. They cannot accept Israel or accept Israel’s right to exist,” Mosab Hassan Yousef told Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan.Mosab Hassan Yousef was a spy for Israel from 1997 until 2007 when he left the West Bank for the US.

His father was arrested on October 19 as part of Israel’s crackdown on Hamas following the October 7 attacks.

Read more:

SkyNewsAust »

Israel Hamas: Benjamin Netanyahu vows inquiry into Hamas attacks, but war comes firstIsrael’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has admitted he has questions to answer over the October 7 terror attacks on his people. Read more ⮕

Israel Hamas attacks: These enemies of Israel have just met to ’plot victoryA photo of the meeting between Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad shows the men seated beneath framed portraits of Iran’s supreme leaders. Read more ⮕

Palestinian society has been ‘hijacked’ by HamasMosab Hassan Yousef, eldest son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, says the blood of civilians is on the “hands of Hamas” and Hamas only. The attacks by Hamas against Israel’s civilian population constitute war crimes, according to the United Nations. Read more ⮕

Israel’s bitter move amid fresh Palestine falloutWelcome to our live coverage of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Read more ⮕

Understanding the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in 5 chartsHistorical context for the Israel and Hamas conflict is complex but these five charts can help. Read more ⮕

Albanese’s ‘focus’ in Israel-Hamas conflict facing scrutinyPrime Minister Anthony Albanese over his “entire parliamentary career” has spoken out against Israel and in support of Palestinians, says Sky News host Sharri Markson. Read more ⮕