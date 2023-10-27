Pièce de résistance awaits as Rugby World Cup reaches its Parisian finale

already but the pièce de résistance is still to come. The two top-ranked teams in the world, two traditional old rivals, only one winner. Even in France, where interest in this tournament has sagged appreciably since the host nation bowed out, there are widespread expectations of a high-quality final.

For most of the players, though, it is all sepia-tinged history. South Africa’s 34-year-old replacement, Willie le Roux, was six at the time and can just about recall his parents jumping up and down in the next room. Will Jordan, the All Black wing sensation who has scored 31 tries in his 30 Tests and is one more five-pointer away from claiming the RWC record for a single tournament, was not even born.

The Springboks, furthermore, have never lost a World Cup final and have no intention of starting now. Their journey to this point has been tough and eventful, not least their, and one-point knockout wins over France and England have left them suitably battle-hardened. Slightly less certain is exactly how much gas they have left in the tank and whether the biggest gamble of Rassie Erasmus’s and Jacques Nienaber’s coaching careers will pay off. headtopics.com

The alternative scenario is that South Africa’s forwards rip in ferociously and, having seized the initiative, are then replaced in the second half by another fresh army of green giants. It worked out well in their record 35-7 triumph at Twickenham in August but that was a warm-up game in which New Zealand had Scott Barrett sent off and were down to 13 men at one stage.

On what could be another wet Parisian night – the sweltering heatwave that made for sweaty palms and slippery balls earlier in the tournament is a distant memory – New Zealand will also need to pierce the extraordinary self-belief their opponents exhibit on these kind of occasions. Mzwandile Stick, the Boks’ assistant coach, is among those predicting a titanic struggle. headtopics.com

