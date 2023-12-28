Photographer Discovers Ex-Wife's Jackpot Win After Divorce

Photographer Thomas Rossi discovers his ex-wife's jackpot win two years after their divorce. He confirms the windfall with the California State Lottery Commission and files a court injunction. A family court judge rules in his favor and awards him all of her lottery winnings.





9NewsSyd » / 🏆 23. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emergency Services Fail to Respond Promptly to Severe InjuryA man suffers a severe injury and emergency services fail to respond promptly, leaving his wife to consider taking him to the hospital herself.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »

Stunning Northern Lights Display and Sunset PanoramaA photographer captures a breathtaking panorama of a sunset and intense northern lights display during a three-month journey to the great north. The northern lights show exceeded expectations and the colors painted the sky in vibrant shades of green, purple, and red.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Concerns raised over potential fire sale of council assets for Sydney aquatic centreA $50 million joint promise by Liverpool City Council mayor Ned Mannoun and his wife, Liberal Holsworthy MP Tina Ayyad, to build a “state-of-the-art” aquatic centre in Sydney’s west has raised concerns about a potential fire sale of council assets to pay for the controversial precinct.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Peter Dutton dismisses two-term strategy speculationPeter Dutton dismisses suggestions that he was operating on a two-term strategy to win government.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Emergency Services Fail to Respond Promptly to Severe InjuryA man suffers a severe injury and emergency services fail to respond promptly, leaving his wife to consider taking him to the hospital herself.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »