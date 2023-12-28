Photographer Discovers Ex-Wife's Jackpot Win After Divorce

Photographer Thomas Rossi discovers his ex-wife's jackpot win two years after their divorce. He confirms the windfall with the California State Lottery Commission and files a court injunction. A family court judge rules in his favor and awards him all of her lottery winnings.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: 9NewsSyd » / 🏆 23. in AU
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Emergency Services Fail to Respond Promptly to Severe InjuryA man suffers a severe injury and emergency services fail to respond promptly, leaving his wife to consider taking him to the hospital herself.
Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »
Stunning Northern Lights Display and Sunset PanoramaA photographer captures a breathtaking panorama of a sunset and intense northern lights display during a three-month journey to the great north. The northern lights show exceeded expectations and the colors painted the sky in vibrant shades of green, purple, and red.
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Concerns raised over potential fire sale of council assets for Sydney aquatic centreA $50 million joint promise by Liverpool City Council mayor Ned Mannoun and his wife, Liberal Holsworthy MP Tina Ayyad, to build a “state-of-the-art” aquatic centre in Sydney’s west has raised concerns about a potential fire sale of council assets to pay for the controversial precinct.
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »
Peter Dutton dismisses two-term strategy speculationPeter Dutton dismisses suggestions that he was operating on a two-term strategy to win government.
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »
Emergency Services Fail to Respond Promptly to Severe InjuryA man suffers a severe injury and emergency services fail to respond promptly, leaving his wife to consider taking him to the hospital herself.
Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »