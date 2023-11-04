Photographer captures abstract moment in office building

Before he became a professional photographer and videographer, Anthony Edralin worked as an analyst for Sky TV. On the day this shot was taken, they had recently moved to new offices, and Edralin found himself staring out of the window waiting for something to happen. Then it did, in the form of a gaggle of window cleaners on cherry pickers. “It was a bit of a spectacle because we were so high up and it was odd to see someone standing in a 30ft-high window.

An office environment can be a little monotonous, but the atmosphere changed slightly; there was a bit of a buzz.” The only way to get a look behind the scenes of the Saturday magazine. Sign up to get the inside story from our top writers as well as all the must-read articles and columns, delivered to your inbox every weekend. ‘The boys disappear into the forest all day to play, pretending to be ninjas’: Emilio Morenatti’s best phone picture Edralin describes the cleaner in this photo as “a bit of a Jack the lad. I think he was looking at his phone, which put his body in this odd position. There are some great abstract shapes, and the fact that you can’t see his face gives an air of mystery.” He hopes this shot shows that “fancy cameras aren’t needed to capture an abstract way of looking at something. No matter the circumstances, there’s an artistic angle to everything.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023The sixteenth Landscape Photographer of the Year has been announced, with Mik Dogherty as overall winner of the £10,000 prize for After the Fire

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SMH: Flights, cameras, action: Anthony Albanese travels to a restless ChinaOne in five Chinese aged between 16 and 24 is now unemployed and unwilling to spend. Young people also have few opportunities to speak out.

Source: smh | Read more »

THEAGE: Flights, cameras, action: Anthony Albanese travels to a restless ChinaOne in five Chinese aged between 16 and 24 is now unemployed and unwilling to spend. Young people also have few opportunities to speak out.

Source: theage | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: Flights, cameras, action: Anthony Albanese travels to a restless ChinaOne in five Chinese aged between 16 and 24 is now unemployed and unwilling to spend. Young people also have few opportunities to speak out.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Anthony Albanese to meet Xi Jinping in BeijingAnthony Albanese, inspired by Gough Whitlam, will meet Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Anthony Albanese condemns 'scourge' of domestic violence, urges Australians to speak outThe prime minister has called for a 'whole of society mobilisation' to stop violence against women following the death of a young Sydney woman last month.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »