Photo fuels rumours of new Aussie sport power couple

'Best Tillies attacking performance yet' | 00:51Panthers champion Nathan Cleary has added fuel to rumours of a romance with Matildas star Mary Fowler.Matildas put on a clinic to claim a 8-0 win over the PhilippinesFowler scored a goal, while Caitlin Foord and Sam Kerr both bagged hat-tricks as the Matildas flexed their muscle in their second Olympic qualifier following a 2-0 win over Iran.

The 25-year-old’s appearance in Perth will only fuel speculation of a romance with Fowler after the pair were spotted together during the Matildas’ World Cup campaign earlier this year.Mary Fowler was on fire for the Matildas. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)The Penrith halfback and Manchester City forward are both sponsored by Adidas and were seen enjoying a walk along the Nepean River in August.

The Panthers superstar told News Corp he hopes to keep his private life out of the public domain, saying he is “annoyed” at the recent interest in his life away from the football field.Source: Getty ImagesCleary acknowledged he is aware of the rumours and is annoyed by the situation. headtopics.com

“It is what is, it’s a little bit annoying to not have a private life but I like to not talk about it too much and keep anything I can private,” he said.Cleary says he is aware of the “tall poppy syndrome” that the club has faced this season while hunting a third consecutive NRL premiership.

He said it was a similar situation the Matildas faced when they were eliminated from the World Cup in the semi-finals.“Even not long ago with the Matildas, everyone got around them, it was a great thing for the country to come together but as soon as they lost, there were people nitpicking it instead of appreciating it for what it was.” headtopics.com

