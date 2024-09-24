Philip Polkinghorne Found Not Guilty of Wife's Murder in High-Profile New Zealand Case

Philip Polkinghorne found not guilty of killing his wife in a case that has attracted huge interest amid claims of drug use and infidelityA successful eye surgeon accused of having a habit for methamphetamine and sex-workers. His wife, found dead at their home in an affluent Auckland suburb.. On Monday, the jury found 71-year-old ophthalmologist Philip Polkinghorne not guilty, bringing an end to a case that gripped the country, filling newspapers and TV bulletins for months.

“It ticks all the boxes of what makes a trial interesting, which is a high profile person, a mysterious death. It’s got all the sort of tacky details of the sex workers and the double life.”It all began on the morning of 5 April 2021, when Polkinghorne called police to report that he had found his wife’s body in the couple’s home in the wealthy Auckland suburb of Remuera, apparently hanged.

The fact that Polkinghorne used methamphetamine was not in dispute, with the defendant pleading guilty on the first day of the trial to possessing the drug. While the defence maintained the doctor only used the drug recreationally, the Crown cast him as arevealed that, in the days after Hanna’s death, Polkinghorne searched “leg edema after strangulation” using a private web browser, and searched for how to delete iCloud storage.

