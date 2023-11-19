Philadelphia 76ers Trade James Harden to Los Angeles Clippers

The Philadelphia 76ers have traded superstar guard James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, ending a saga that took an ugly turn. Philadelphia is acquiring Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, multiple draft picks and a pick swap while the Clippers receive Harden, PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev. The trade also involves a third team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, who contribute a protected 2026 first-round pick and receive a 2027 first-round pick swap from the Clippers.





