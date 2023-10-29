PharmaCare: Australia's Largest Locally Owned Vitamin and Supplements Maker

PharmaCare might not have instant name recognition, but from its Nature’s Way vitamin gummies to its head lice treatment KP24, the company’s products are a dominant force in the nation’s pharmacies.

Sales of iron supplement Fefol are booming, he says, while the group’s antiseptic brand Medi is also performing strongly. But its success is just one part of Australia’s booming health goods market, which is increasingly hot property for global investors.

Cochran says the rise of the Australian supplements industry, which has grown in value to between $5 billion and $6 billion, shows the respect consumers have for the nation’s regulatory frameworks around complementary medicines.Credit: headtopics.com

Most vitamins in Australia are regulated as low-risk complementary products, and the Therapeutic Goods Administration assesses them for safety and quality only. However, producers must make their goods in a certified facility, and they can only contain ingredients from a pre-approved list.Supplement makers must also hold evidence that their products do what they claim, and must produce this if they are the target of the regulator’s market surveillance program.