Petrol giant turns to Tesla to supercharge its electric car charger network

Tesla is sharing the Supercharger love, selling US$100 million (A$158 million) worth of its ultra-fast chargers to BP. It will be the first deployment of the American carmaker’s ultra-fast chargers on an independent network, with the first chargers to be rolled out in 2024. The 250kW chargers will be branded, installed and operated by BP’s EV charger business, known as BP Pulse, and will be paired with the company’s charge management software Omega.

It’s focusing on high-demand locations such as airports, major metropolitan areas, and existing BP-owned and operated properties. The company says almost all its new public charge points are either rapid (>50kW) or ultra-fast (>150kW) units.

