Peter Dutton thinks wind farms can blow power his way

When Labor won last year’s election, Anthony Albanese declared that the climate wars were over. But the Coalition differs. The climate wars are only just beginning.

“When you look at the whales and the mother and the calf that we saw out there, the dolphins – all of that is at risk because there’s no environmental consideration of what these huge wind turbines, 260 to 280 metres out of the water, will mean for that wildlife and for the environment,” said Dutton, Australia’s newest environmentalist, referring to the wind turbines proposed for the Hunter offshore wind zone.

A Labor strategist sees the Coalition’s newfound climate campaign as a revival of some of its old tactics, but adds that “now they’re not just campaigning on the energy transition hurting jobs, it’s NIMBY protests adding another string to it,” referring to the acronym for localised anti-developmentalism, “not in my backyard”. headtopics.com

Today, Joyce is at the centre of the new climate wars. He has connected some 50 or 60 localised community protest groups “from Cape York to Tasmania” by helping create a national co-ordination group. He’s not running it, but he’s cheerleading it. He suggested they rally in front of Parliament House on the first sitting day of the new year, February 6.

Peter Dutton doesn’t expect that problems with the rollout of new energy infrastructure alone are going to put the Coalition onto the Treasury benches. But it is the Coalition’s newfound power playground.Albanese already has acknowledged community concern. And he’s promised that his government will do a better job of listening. But if the government slows the rollout, it sabotages its own renewables targets. headtopics.com

