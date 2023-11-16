Peter Dutton Reveals Pipeline of Criminals and Detainees to be Released

Peter Dutton has revealed a “pipeline” of more than 340 criminals and immigration detainees could be released into the community under the High Court decision that indefinite incarceration was unlawful. Speaking in Parliament, the Liberal leader said departmental officials had confirmed the number of 84 detainees released will increase. “These are people who have murdered Australians. These are people who have raped young children,’’ he said. “These are people who are of the worst character.

And they are not citizens.“Now, I think the Australian public is rightly outraged at a government that sees fit to let that person back out into the community. The Australian public didn’t vote for that.” Mr Dutton again rounded on Anthony Albanese for leaving the country for another overseas visit for talks with US President Joe Biden. “The Prime Minister has not been here to deal with this matter,’’ he sai

