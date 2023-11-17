Peter Dutton proposes 'migration zones' for released detainees

Peter Dutton has suggested the establishment of 'migration zones' to handle the release of people from immigration detention by the high court. This idea has been criticized as nonsensical and unconstitutional. Breaches of conditions for those released on bridging visas are now punishable by a minimum one-year prison sentence.

