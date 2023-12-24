Peter Dutton dismisses two-term strategy speculation

As parliament wound up for 2023, Peter Dutton dismissed suggestions that he was operating on a two-term strategy to win government. Ever since the May 2022 election, when the Coalition was ejected from office and reduced to 58 seats in the 151-seat House of Representatives, the orthodox view was – and is – that it would take at least two terms to claw its way back to the requisite minimum of 76 seats.

More so given Dutton’s pitch as leader has been almost exclusively to the regions and suburbs, not the teal seats, six of which fell last year, adding to the three other, former, blue-ribbon Liberal seats – Warringah, Mayo and Indi – already held by economically conservative, independent women.The two-term theory ran along the lines that the Coalition would first focus on the suburbs and the regions and, in doing so, reduce Labor to minority government in 2025. It would then capitalise on the resultant chaos, put more effort into the teal seats, and snatch victory in 2028.“I ­notice there’s been some media speculation around what my two-term strategy might be,” he sai





