Perth's Inner-North Municipality Struggles to Meet Infill Housing Targets

Despite being one of Perth's most desirable areas to live in, just three townhouses were approved in the inner-north municipality of Vincent last year at a time that the city is growing.

The infill development sector was dismayed in August when new medium-density codes, which had been in development for four years, were indefinitely deferred by the West Australian minister for housing, John Carey, just weeks before their intended implementation on September 1.

"If we introduced this now, with these cost escalations, we have a radically changed housing market since 2019 and it could mean projects do not occur," Mr Carey told Nadia Mitsopoulos. But the unintended side effect of the decision has left people with developments designed to be compliant with the new codes in limbo.

R-codes also set out what can and can't be built, including how much of a site can be built on, minimum outdoor space, and setbacks from the street. "These are not unfamiliar types of housing — it's terraced housing, it's townhouses — but making sure that when you do build things a little bit taller, and a little bit more dense, that you do still maintain the things that we need as a city, like our tree canopy coverage."

"Most medium density is 'non-compliant' with Volume 1 of the R-codes and triggers neighbourhood comment … it takes six months and adds $30–60k. "This could be done with a special group of highly skilled planners who can assess the good projects quickly which would level the playing field," she said.

" would generally encourage you to knock the old dwelling down, remove all the trees and put a triplex on it," he said. "That's the sort of thing that the medium-density codes were trying to overcome, so you could leave that old house there and just put some smaller ones at the back."

