Perth Children's Hospital in court battle over 10-year-old boy's care

The Perth Children’s hospital urgently applied to the WA family court for orders to keep a 10-year-old boy in its care and to provide palliative care. A “much loved 10-year-old little boy”, in pain and with just six months to live, is at the centre of a court battle between the Perth Children’s hospital and his parents. According to the court judgment, his mother believes hospital treatment is killing him and that he will be “cured by God” if he can go home.

His father believes it is in the child’s best interests to be discharged “so that he can spend his last remaining months in an environment that is familiar to him, surrounded by his family and loved ones”, the judgement said. But the hospital urgently applied to the court for orders to keep “Child A” in its care and to provide palliative care, amid fears the parents would try to remove him





