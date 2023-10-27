‘Perfect’ Jackie O snap cements race day trend

Rebecca Vallance is the mastermind behind some of the most popular dresses being worn at both Royal Randwick and Flemington racecourses, as women around the country slip into her latest collection, dubbed the “epitome occasion dressing”.

An Australian brand has taken spring racing by storm with stars and race day goers all being spotted wearing Rebecca Vallance designs. Picture: Instagram/CandiceWarner Most recently, the KIIS FM host opted for the $799 “Shiloh Halter Midi Dress” at the Caulfield Cup, while Candice Warner wore the brand’s “Versailles Mini Dress”, which retails for $749,

“Our focus has always been on our customer, to provide premium, beautifully crafted garments suitable for a wide range of occasions,” she said. “But I’ll never take for granted the feeling I get when people choose to invest in our designs. The sense of awe still washes over me when I spot celebrities wearing our designs.” headtopics.com

After Henderson wore the halterneck gown, featuring a blue pattern with a front cutout and bow details, the “alluring” dress started flying off shelves, Vallance revealed. “This dress, just introduced online and in our stores, embodies the timeless Rebecca Vallance charm, offering a romantic and playful twist on the perfect race day attire.The designer herself however, recommends “a timeless 7/8 midi dress” for the races, stating everyday women had been loving the “Rochelle Sleeveless Midi dress”, a soft pink number with popular side pockets and a detailed neckline.

