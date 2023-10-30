Perez and Leclerc Collide in Dramatic F1 Race

The Red Bull driver shot off the line and pushed up on the outside of pole-sitter Leclerc entering Turn 1.

Watch every Practice, Qualifier & Race of The 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship Live and Ad-Break Free in racing on Kayo Sports.Perez was eventually forced to limp back to the pits and retired. He cast a devastated figure while getting ready to exit his car.However, his army of fans at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez didn’t see it that way.Charles Leclerc was booed before he could even get a word in. Photo: Fox Sports.“Guys, honestly, I had nowhere to go.

The incident was investigation by FIA stewards and was ruled to be a “racing incident” with no penalties handed out. American motorsport queen Danika Patrick said on Sky Sports it was a “shame” that the crowd turned on Leclerc.“But it’s also part of sports. Sometimes you’re actually booing because the person sitting next to you is cheering for someone else. I think there’s a lot of layers to the booing, but it’s a shame because it’s one of the hardest things to do, be on the podium in Formula 1.” headtopics.com

Perez said in hindsight he could have given Leclerc more space between himself and Verstappen — but was also “proud” he didn’t hold back. Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc and Richard Wolverson of Red Bull Racing celebrate on the podium. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images.“I’m definitely very sad. But on the other side I’m really proud of myself because I gave it all.”

‘It’s not just me being dramatic’: The diagnosis that changed this musician’s lifeCarla Geneve’s arresting new album Hertz explores her bipolar disorder lyrically, narratively and sonically. Read more ⮕

‘It’s not just me being dramatic’: The diagnosis that changed this musician’s lifeCarla Geneve’s arresting new album Hertz explores her bipolar disorder lyrically, narratively and sonically. Read more ⮕

‘It’s not just me being dramatic’: The diagnosis that changed this musician’s lifeCarla Geneve’s arresting new album Hertz explores her bipolar disorder lyrically, narratively and sonically. Read more ⮕

Star’s five-year drought ends as dramatic title race takes twist before final roundSupercars: David Reynolds has taken out the Gold Coast 500, winning his first race in 5 years. Read more ⮕

Charles Leclerc takes Mexican F1 Grand Prix pole for Ferrari Charles Leclerc will start the Mexican F1 Grand Prix in pole position with Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz alongside him on the front row Read more ⮕

Brutal moment that left Red Bull star on verge of tears as ugly crash raises big Ricciardo questionFormula 1: Hometown hero Sergio Perez was close to tears after he was forced to retire after the opening lap following a collision with Charles Leclerc . Read more ⮕