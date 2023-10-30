PEP prepares biggest fund to date, pitches proven money-making prowess

Pacific Equity Partners is primed to start 2024 in a big way, preparing to launch its seventh buyout fund – Fund VII – in what will mark the biggest fundraising so far for Australia’s largest private equity firm, Street Talk has been told.

It’s not secret PEP is a proven money-maker for investors with some $8.8 billion under management and more than 40 buyouts over the past 25 years. It at least doubled investors’ money in 12 of its past 13 deals (the 13th was 1.7-times money).

Now, PEP’s powerful team of dealmakers are targeting $3 billion for Fund VII, which – if the firm achieved first close before the New Year – would easily make it the biggest fund raised in 2023. As it stands, sources suggest it is still early days with marketing not expected to begin until early in the new year. Allens is doing the legal work on the fund.Dominic Lorrimer headtopics.com

The largest private equity fundraising was BGH Capital, which hit a $3.6 billion hard cap for Fund II in March last year. The next largest in the last five years has been $2.6 billion, while PEP’s biggest effort has been $2.5 billion.Advertisement

It has been a big year for PEP, which has five strategies – traditional buyout; infrastructure, dubbed the Secure Assets Fund and run by Andrew Charlier and Evan Hattersley; credit, run by Jake Haines; Cameron Blank’s Gateway fund; continuation funds – and some 70 investment professionals. headtopics.com

Then there was the purchase of Serenitas, the lifestyle communities business put up for sale through Goldman Sachs , earlier this month. PEP partnered with Mirvac and Tasman Capital, with the sale price put at around $1 billion. That acquisition was bound for PEP’s second Secure Assets Fund, for which Charlier’s 10-strong team of dealmakers locked away some $1.4 billion only in May.Part of the pitch for Fund VII is the consistency of returns across PEP’s various funds – deals all of which made returns of between two and four times money on exit.

Pep Guardiola insists United cannot emulate domination of Ferguson yearsPep Guardiola said he takes great satisfaction in making City the dominant footballing force in Manchester heading into Sunday’s derby Read more ⮕

‘The pitch was harder than algebra’: Skull hilariously roasts Kiwis’ ‘ridiculous’ callCricket: Kerry O'Keeffe was stunned at New Zealnd's decision to bowl first after winning the toss in the World Cup clash against Australia. Read more ⮕

Points to prove: Ricciardo on board in Mexico, adds to pressure on PerezThe Australian driver was back in the points at the Mexican Grand Prix, a result that will improve his prospects of claiming the seat at Red Bull occupied by Sergio Perez. Read more ⮕

Pep Guardiola insists United cannot emulate domination of Ferguson yearsPep Guardiola said he takes great satisfaction in making City the dominant footballing force in Manchester heading into Sunday’s derby Read more ⮕

AI promises incredible benefits, but also terrible risks. It’s not luddism to rein it inSafeguards are vital even if artificial technology helps unlock the answers to our biggest questions Read more ⮕