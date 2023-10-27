‘People would tell me I was wasting my time’: Meet the defenders of Sydney’s green heartbeat

Add articles to your saved list and come back to them any time.Tim Pickles has just arrived back from a crack-of-dawn trip to a fast food restaurant in south-west Sydney.

The owner of Tim’s Garden Centre in southern Sydney’s Campbelltown, Pickles has been a guerilla gardener for 20 years. He has planted more than 100 trees on the quiet – often returning to provide “life support” and water if it is hot.He is part of a loose network of other underground gardeners who plant trees to replace those felled for development or destroyed by vandals, and in spots begging for shade.

A British zoologist Ross McNally, writing about the destruction of the tree cited Stalin: “A single death is a tragedy, a million deaths are a statistic.”Credit:that mapped the locations of trees around the world. headtopics.com

Willoughby mayor Tanya Taylor wept when she learnt about the latest act of tree vandalism in her council area.Poisoned and chainsawed, they included banksias and Sydney red gums (angophoras). One was 80 to 100-year-old, a 21-metre-high beauty with the typical twisted branches and mottled bark that routinely inspires poetry.“I actually cried when I heard about this,” said Taylor. “Trees are life, and they give us life, they give animals life.

She is leading a charge to increase fines, review existing legislation, and investigate the possibility of custodial sentences. The appo, as Uncle Wes calls the Argyle Apple, had the right kind of leaf to provide the smoke for ceremonies to baptise new babies, weddings, and for use as medicine when someone is sick. For people who believe in reincarnation, it was critical. “It’s to send your spirit along to the next life. If you are not smoked, you might not come back,” said Uncle Wes.“a tragedy beyond belief” for Indigenous culture. headtopics.com

Read more:

theage »