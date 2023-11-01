‘People don’t need to die in the heat’: Charts show dire future summer forecasts

Health and climate experts fear these figures will get worse as weather extremes become more frequent and intense.to such an extent that Earth has entered uncharted territory. June, July, August and September were the warmest respective months since records began, with October likely to follow. AExtreme heat is one of the biggest causes of hospitalisations, accounting for 7104 injury hospitalisations and 293 deaths in the 10-year period.

Since 2000, heatwave deaths in Australia have been concentrated in events that largely affected Victoria and South Australia. For example,Those figures are just the ones that we’ve been able to attribute to extreme heat, so it’s likely the true number is a lot higher.South Australian emergency medicine specialist Dr Kimberly Humphrey said Australians had adapted to extreme weather, but we were reaching our capacity to do so.

She added that already, healthcare systems were struggling under demands, and extreme weather events often meant hundreds sought help all at once. “There is still much we can and must do to limit future harms, particularly when it comes to extreme heat,” he said.

‘Our cities and homes … are not appropriate for the current climate, let alone the increasingly hot climate.’Humphrey said heat impacted our heart, lungs and kidney functions, which made it so dangerous. While we were pretty good at regulating heat, our bodies could only take so much before they failed, she said.

“The issue is the way we build our cities and homes. They are not appropriate for the current climate, let alone the increasingly hot climate. There are urban heat areas that are 10 to 15 degrees hotter than other parts of the city,” she said.

