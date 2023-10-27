‘People are going crazy’: rugby fever grips New Zealand in lead-up to World Cup final

The price of tickets to France have skyrocketed. The travel group Flight Centre says there has been a 65% increase in demand for flights since the All Blacks made the final, despite astronomical last-minute costs – between NZ$3,000 and $5,000 for a one-way ticket, a big jump from the usual $1,600.

Luxon has posted a selfie in an All Blacks shirt, writing: “One more mountain to climb. Go the All Blacks!” Hipkins tells the Guardian he is incredibly proud of the team.Photograph: Shuji Kajiyama/AP The country’s biggest stadium, Auckland’s Eden Park, announced on Wednesday that it would host a free watching party. By Thursday fans had snapped up 7,500 tickets. The event organisers will keep releasing tickets until the stadium’s 50,000-person capacity is reached.

"Yes, sorry, we are fully booked," she tells a caller before hanging up. "The phone has been ringing like this for days." A Wellington-based super fan, Ash Rea, always believed the All Blacks would put up a good fight but the"I straight up almost punched my television and I don't normally get so involved – I was just so happy," she says, laughing.

Rea plans on watching the final at home with friends and family. “I suspect on the day I will probably be pretty nervous … but I 100% think we are going to kick South Africa’s ass.

Christiansen says the winning streak has been a coup for pubs and bars. "It's been a period of uncertainty for a lot of people, the hospitality industry has been hit really hard with Covid, and things like this make it for us," she says.Children in room one at New Plymouth's Central school have voiced their support for the team via a video message – replete with gameplay advice, ribbings about mullet hairstyles and enthusiastic cheers of encouragement.

