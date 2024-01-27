Pentridge Prison: From Infamous Jail to Housing Development

If you were looking for a symbol of how Coburg has changed, then Pentridge Prison is a good place to start. The tall bluestone walls incarcerated some of the state’s most infamous criminals for nearly 150 years, including Ned Kelly and Chopper Read. Ronald Ryan, the last person to hang in Victoria,Until it closed in 1997, hardened men would do almost anything to escape the notorious conditions of the Victorian-era cells.

Children frolic around a modern playground, trying to avoid getting sprayed by water jets intermittently shooting from the ground. Their parents stand close by, nursing takeaway coffees and discussing which group chat messages they have forgotten to respond to. Children play at a playground at the former Pentridge Prison site, which is now a housing development.A $1 billion redevelopment has resulted in several apartment buildings (and more on the way), as well as cafes, a supermarket, luxury hotel, cinema and brewery. “I have a quirky personality anywa





theage » / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison on paroleGypsy Rose Blanchard, who convinced her online boyfriend to kill her mother, has been released from prison on parole after serving 85% of her sentence. Her mother had forced her to pretend to have serious illnesses for years.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Outrage over Oscar Pistorius' early release from prisonThe release of convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius on parole after less than a decade served has left people across the world infuriated over the belief justice has not been served.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Prime Minister Calls for Higher Density Housing in SydneyPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has called for higher density housing along Sydney’s maligned Parramatta Road and more development around transport corridors in an intervention into the city’s housing crisis debate.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Home Building Faces Slowest Pace in Over a DecadeHigher costs of materials, land, and finance are making it harder for developers to build dwellings profitably, raising doubts about the government's housing targets.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Prime Minister defends progress on Western Sydney Airport developmentPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended the progress made on developing Western Sydney Airport, claiming he has "every confidence" the New South Wales government will successfully deliver the project. Despite concerns about the surrounding development, the Prime Minister insists that Western Sydney Airport's "aerotropolis" has a "critical role" to play in the city's future.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »