Penrith premiership hero Brian To’o and wife Moesha welcome baby boy into the world

Penrith premiership hero Brian To’o and wife Moesha have welcomed their first child into the world. The happy couple announced the arrival of baby boy Atreus Gohanrome-Stephenny To’o, who was born on October 22 and weighed 4.1kg. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Penrith stars desperate for Panthers to re-sign Jarome Luai. “Sometimes the smallest things take the most room in your heart,” they posted. “Thank you God for blessings us with our baby boy.

I’m scared but really excited, it’s going to be a boy as well. “Obviously being a football player was a dream but being a father is something I’ve always wanted to be so I’m really excited for that.” To’o captured the hearts of the nation moments after the Panthers’ heart-stopping 14-12 win over South Sydney in the 2021 NRL grand final at Suncorp Stadium when he proposed to Moesha after the match.

