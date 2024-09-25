Penrith Panthers Make History Wearing Cultural Jersey in Finals

For the first time in NRL history, a club is wearing a cultural-themed jersey in their finals campaign.

The Penrith Panthers are wearing their alternate/Pasifika jersey for their NRL premiership finals campaign."It's massive from Ivan to allow us to do that," said star five-eighth Jarome Luai. "I think it's special because we have a lot of Pasifika players in the team and we draw a lot from that jersey and it's always good to go out there wearing it," Leota added.ABC Pacific: Penina MomoiseaThe jersey was first released during the multicultural round earlier in the year and was designed this year by former Panthers and Samoa International player Frank Puletua.

"You can see that it obviously has a profound effect on the players in the way that they perform and in the way that they conduct themselves."The boys believe the buy-in from the club in embracing their Pacific culture has been a huge factor in its success leading to their fifth straight preliminary and potentially grand final appearance.Leota said a lot of the players in the club had Pasifika heritage and loved their people, for whom they play week in and week out.

NRL Penrith Panthers Cultural Jersey Finals Pasifika

