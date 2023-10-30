Penny Wong urges Israel to ‘listen’ to friends and warns world won’t ‘accept continuing civilian deaths’

The Australian foreign minister, Penny Wong, says it is ‘critical that Israel listens’ when friends urge it to ‘protect civilian life’, amid the ongoing bombardment of Gaza.The Australian foreign minister, Penny Wong, says it is ‘critical that Israel listens’ when friends urge it to ‘protect civilian life’, amid the ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

But Wong’s comments on Monday reflect a strengthening of the Labor government’s calls for Israel to minimise civilian deaths inSign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup, but told ABC Radio: “It is a dreadful, tragic conflict. We are seeing loss of life. We are seeing civilians on both sides have been murdered.”

Only 14 countries, including the US and Israel, actively voted against the motion, drafted by Jordan.Wong said on Monday: “It does say something about this man, that in the midst of this conflict, with this loss of life, after he voted for a bipartisan motion moved by the prime minister in the House, that he still wants to find political points to make. headtopics.com

All of Australia’s living former prime ministers except Paul Keating jointly published a statement on Monday condemning “the cruel and murderous attack on Israeli families by Hamas on October 7” and calling for the unconditional release of the hostages.

“If our hearts are filled with hatred, then we will be doing the terrorists’ work,” the joint statement said. “At home in Australia we must treat each other with love and with respect. We must support those who are grieving and distressed.” headtopics.com

“We believe we speak for the vast majority of Australians, of all faiths and of none, when we say we stand in solidarity with Jewish Australians at this time,” the former prime ministers said. The Herald Sun reported on Sunday that the joint letter had been discussed with the Zionist Federation of Australia and all seven living former prime ministers had been “in discussion” about signing it.

