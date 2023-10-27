Pengana chief executive Russel Pillemer says more Australian business leaders need to speak out against the “blatant antisemitism” being experienced amid the Israel-Hamas war.in 2003. He strongly identifies as a member of the city’s tight-knit Jewish community and was in the now war-torn region just four months ago, where he has numerous family members, colleagues and friends.

Labelling the Australian business community “by and large level-headed”, Mr Pillemer pleaded for “people in power” to be vocal in their support of the Jewish community. “People might feel like the Jewish community have their own voice and that they don’t necessarily need to speak out for them, but I think we really do need our friends to speak out for us too in this hard time.”, which killed more than 1000 people including children, had caused deep emotional distress to him and many other Jews.

“People shouldn’t forget that the rally that took place was basically a celebration of the terrorist attack that had just happened,” Mr Pillemer said. “That rally wasn’t defending anybody, but the purpose of that rally was to celebrate the killing of our families and the beheading of children – it was what that rally was for.” headtopics.com

Mr Pillemer said that, as a father with children at university, he was “highly distressed” about the safety of Jewish students. It was “inconceivable that antisemitism, sometimes disguised as anti-Zionism, is so prevalent on university campuses”.

“We are sickened at the thought of them being targeted at universities, which have basically become no-go zones for Jewish kids. “We simply cannot understand how antisemitism can be tolerated, especially in institutions of learning.“ be a very clear view that denying that Israel has a right to exist or supporting the destruction of Israel or supporting terrorists that want to kill Jews is blatant antisemitism. headtopics.com

