Pauline Hanson peddles $100 Christmas gin

Senator Hanson launched the Please Explain series in 2022, originally pitched as six episodes, before going on to commission 30 YouTube episodes.

The launch of Senator Hanson’s Please Explain gin will raise funds to create 45 new episodes for the show’s second series, according to the One Nation website.Senator Hanson took to social media to launch her ‘Christmas spirit gin’. Picture: Twitter/X

"Well, can you believe it? Christmas is just around the corner," Hanson said in a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).Unveiling the bottle, a cartoon of Senator Hanson donning a Santa hat is plastered across the label.The One Nation leader said the spirit was designed for "those special people in your life" or the Aussie who "likes a good tickle of gin like (she does)".Sales of the new gin will raise money for new 'Please Explain' episodes.

Senator Hanson’s YouTube channel is described as being designed to “set the record straight, voice her opinions and concerns on Australian issues plus also share other informative YouTube videos”. An episode of the satirical series was removed from multiple social media platforms last year for spreading false claims about election fraud.

The senator had previously released a bottle of Rum Nation, which came in both a collector's edition and a signed director's batch and retailed for $100 and $150 respectively. One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson is calling on Aussies to sponsor her cartoon YouTube series on Australian politics by spending $100 on her 'Christmas Spirit Gin'.The $100 gin bottle is distilled in Queensland by Sunshine & Sons and is free from added sugar, colouring, flavouring and chemicals, the One Nation website says.