Pauline Hanson Doubles Down On Refusal To Attend Welcome To Country Ceremonies

One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson has doubled down on her pledge she will turn her back on Welcome to Country ceremonies after a controversial instance of the traditional ritual at an AFL game. One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson has doubled down on her stance to turn her back on Welcome to Country ceremonies after a week of debate in the wake of a controversial address before an AFL match.
Ms Hanson said she was born in Australia and questioned what her connection to the land was and why she had to acknowledge "elders past, present and emerging".
The Sky News host said Kerin’s point had been “misinterpreted” as it was “not about welcoming white people to Australia” but concerned the sub-areas within the country and to “welcome everybody regardless of their colour”. “If we want to do acknowledgement, then acknowledge the men and women that sacrificed their lives defending our freedom and our way of life – that would go down a lot better with most Australians,” she said.
