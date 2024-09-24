Patrick Cripps Claims Second Brownlow Medal In Dominant Fashion

Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty ImagesPhotograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty ImagesBlues star finished ahead of Nick Daicos on 38 votesFirst published on Mon 23 Sep 2024 14.57 CESTIn a bloated broadcast loaded with cliche, inanity and vacuity, something quite unexpected happened on Monday night. More than a year after he’d been knocked out in a qualifying final, and eight months after he’d been medically retired, Angus Brayshaw walked on stage and proposed a toast.

There were no such surprises with Patrick Cripps’ second Brownlow Medal. But not even the most rusted-onfan could have predicted such a demolition. He and Nick Daicos were expected to go stride for stride. But the Carlton champion finished seven votes ahead. He smashed Dustin Martin and Ollie Wines’ record for the most votes in a season, and became the 17th man to win a Brownlow medal at least two times.Photograph: Michael Willson/AFL Photos/Getty Images.

