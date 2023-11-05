Patients at Victorian-NSW border at risk due to misrouted ambulance calls

A health watchdog is examining whether patients living near the Victorian-NSW border have been harmed, with leaked emails revealing the closest ambulance is not always being dispatched. The emails from Ambulance Victoria show that in 43 towns along the border, the closest ambulance is not always sent, due to triple-zero calls being directed to the wrong state. “This is a huge risk to patient safety,” an Ambulance Victoria duty manager wrote in an email last November.

Another email from an Ambulance Victoria patient review specialist said there had been 10 patient safety incidents over the past two years involving emergency calls from border towns being handled by both NSW and Victorian call centres.Victorian Ambulance Union secretary Danny Hill said four Victorian patients had died from cardiac arrests in the past year following delays in dispatching the closest ambulances. He said these delays were caused by the misrouting of triple-zero calls.Hill said union members had lobbied for the glitches to be resolved for more than a year. “We try to route the cases to the nearest ambulance service because that gives the patient the best chances of survival,” Hill said. “When those things are not happening it can increase the chances of a negative outcom

