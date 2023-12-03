Pathology Company Healius Faces Financial Struggles

A visit to the doctor regularly involves the GP needing a blood sample. The patient is sent to a collection centre where a kindly nurse extracts blood from a vein, packages up the test tubes for transportation to a pathology lab for examination, with results returned to the GP for a follow-up appointment. The ageing population and strong migration levels of up to 500,000 new arrivals annually mean pathology companies are seemingly in a sweet spot for demand for their services.
in Australia’s pathology sector, is battling a fall from grace which has stripped $2 billion from its sharemarket capitalisation in two years. It was forced by its banks into an emergency capital raising of $187 million at $1.20 a share on November 20. The heavily discounted rights issue triggered a rapid boardroom overhaul as chairwomanHealius CEO Maxine Jaquet at the annual meeting on November 28.Ms Macdonald, chairwoman since October 2022, jumped before she was pushed. Proxies showed she would have lost a vote for her re-election at the annual meeting on November 2
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »
Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »
Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »