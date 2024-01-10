Pat Cummins personally calls Cameron Bancroft after Test squad snub

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins personally rang Cameron Bancroft after statistically the best batter of the past two Sheffield Shield seasons was left out of the Australian Test squad to face West Indies later this month. Bancroft had been vying for the vacant spot at the top of the order, left by David Warner after his retirement from the game, but was disappointed to learn on Tuesday that he would not even be selected in the extended 13-player squad that was announced on Wednesday.

The decision has caused outrage amongst a number of cricket greats, who believe Bancroft's snubbing is a kick in the face to the Shield competition given the 31-year-old's domination of it in recent years. It's also left many with the lingering feeling that Bancroft is still handicapped under the baggage of Sandpaper gate, almost six years on from the infamous 2018 scandal in Cape Town. Desperate though to ensure the shattered player that it had nothing to do with the decision, Pat Cummins took it upon himself to make a phone call to Bancroft, according to SEN's Adam Whit





