Passengers escape burning Japan Airlines plane after collision at Tokyo airport

All 379 people aboard a Japan Airlines plane escaped the burning airliner after a collision with a Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport that killed five of six crew on the smaller aircraft. Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed the JAL Airbus A350 airliner burst into flames as it skidded down the tarmac shortly before 6pm.

Video and images shared on social media showed passengers shouting inside the plane's smoke-filled cabin and running across the tarmac after escaping via an evacuation slide. At one point a child's voice can be heard shouting: 'Let us get out quickly! Let us get out quickly!' All 367 passengers and 12 crew were evacuated from the blazing airliner, but the fire was not extinguished until shortly after midnight, after burning for more than six hours, broadcaster TBS reported citing the fire department. 'I was wondering what happened and then I felt the airplane tilted to the side at the runway and felt a big bump,' said Satoshi Yamake, 59, a telecommunications company worker who was on boar





