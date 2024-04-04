Paris' Musée d’Orsay Launches Cutting-Edge Art Exhibit Driven by AI

A famous art gallery is offering Australian visitors the chance to feel as if they travelled back in time to the 1800s through an immersive exhibit featuring artificial intelligence and helmet-like virtual reality headsets. The Musée d’Orsay gallery has reconstructed the first exhibition that introduced Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir and Paul Cézanne to the art world 150 years ago. The show entitled ‘Paris 1874: Inventing Impressionism’ features 130 artworks.

It provides a “fresh evaluation” of the first Impressionist exhibition on April 15, 1874, in a photographer’s studio at 35 Boulevard des Capucines in the French capital

