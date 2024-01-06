Parents of fatally stabbed teenager advocate for change

At 17, Jack Beasley was a talented footballer with a bright future ahead of him. But the young apprentice’s life was cut short after he was fatally stabbed in a violent knife attack on a busy strip in Surfers Paradise during a night out with friends on December 13, 2019. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Parole Board overturns decision to release one of Jack Beasley’s killers.

For his parents Brett and Belinda, end-of-year festivities have never been the same since they were reluctantly thrust into the spotlight after their teenage son died that fateful night. “This time of the year is always hard,” Brett tells 7Life. As the parents ring in the New Year, they hold their heads high and continue to advocate for change in honour of their late son. The past four New Years’ resolutions have been the same for the couple: To prevent other families from the same heartache they live with daily. Brett continues to contact authorities around the nation to agitate for tougher laws on underaged knife possession — and he has no plans to stop making a “kerfuffle





7NewsSydney » / 🏆 16. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Doctor warns parents about dangerous Christmas gifts for kidsA doctor has dished out the five popular Christmas gifts she would never buy for her kids. Dr Meghan Martin, a mum-of-four from the US, warned parents about the “dangerous” presents that can land their kids in hospital over the holiday season.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Heartbroken parents forced to switch off newborn's life supportLeaving hospital without their newborn boy was the second-hardest thing new parents Amylee and Thiago Magalhaes have ever had to do. The most difficult — switching off their three-day-old son Jack’s life support.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Sydney Man Loses $50,000 in Bank ScamA Sydney man says a surprise plan to take his parents overseas has been dashed after he was duped out of $50,000 in a cruel scam.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Same-Sex Couple Uses AI to Conceive Child Through IVFPrue and Lisa, NSW paramedics, used AI to achieve their dream of having a child. They are now proud parents to Sullivan and support AI advancements in the medical field.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Employee Threatens to Quit After Boss Tries to Force Them to Work on Christmas DayA furious employee has threatened to quit after their boss tried to force them to work on Christmas Day. The worker was looking forward to travelling home to see their parents over the festive season when they randomly noticed they were scheduled to work.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Children of Wieambilla shooting perpetrators express regretThe adult children of the individuals responsible for the Wieambilla shooting have publicly expressed their deep regret for the suffering caused by their parents. Aidan and Madelyn Train released a statement via Queensland Police on the anniversary of the shootings, offering condolences to the victims' families and friends.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »