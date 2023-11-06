Parenting Without Expectations: Finding Joy in the Unpredictable

Imagine what it might be like to parent without expectations – spontaneously responding to your child’s needs, genuinely enjoying adventures with your family, and bringing mindfulness to the day as it unfolds. Sound like a dream? Well, it is. Idyllic images of healthy kids in nature, tidy homes and wholesome meals circulate on social media, set an impossibly high bar and mislead us into thinking the messy, unexpected, chaotic aspects of parenting are a mistake.

Yet, from a Buddhist perspective, there is a type of joy to be found even in the most unpredictable and difficult aspects of parenthood. It exists in the loosening of our expectations of ourselves and our children, and the willingness to move towards the way things actually are rather than how we believe they ought to be. The invitation is to work with reality as it presents itself moment by moment. Aspects of our lives may not be what we like or want, and parenthood can sometimes be sharp and unpleasant. It can challenge who we think we are and give rise to complex emotional and physical states. It can also be sublime and joyou

