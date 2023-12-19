Parenting Blogger Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse Charges

Ruby Franke, a parenting blogger and YouTube influencer from Utah, has pleaded guilty to child abuse charges. She tried to convince her two youngest children that they were evil and possessed, and needed to be punished. The plea agreement includes a prison term, with consecutive sentences. Sentencing is scheduled for February.





