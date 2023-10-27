'Parasites': Mother wins court case to evict two sons in their 40s

At least for a 75-year-old woman in the northern Italian city of Pavia who won a court order after suing to have her sons, aged 40 and 42, removed from her house, a court clerk in Pavia told CNN Friday.

Caterbi wrote: "There is no provision in the legislation which attributes to the adult child the unconditional right to remain in the home exclusively owned by the parents, against their will and by virtue of the family bond alone."

Caterbi cited the existing law in her ruling and agreed that "the stay in the property could initially be considered well-founded because the law is based on the maintenance obligation incumbent on the parent." headtopics.com

A lawyer for the men told local media that the men had not decided if they would appeal the court decision. In 2020, Italy's Supreme Court ruled against a 35-year-old man who worked as a part-time music teacher who still expected financial support from his parents after he argued that he could not support himself on an annual salary of 20,000 euros ($33,000).

