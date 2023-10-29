Papua New Guinea Military Leader Appointed as Deputy Commander of Australian Combat Brigade

A military leader from Papua New Guinea will become the second-in-command of one of Australia's combat brigades in a historic move designed to shore up military ties between the two nations.A foreign military officer has been appointed as a deputy commander of an Australian combat brigade for the first time

Lieutenant Colonel Boniface Aruma from the PNG Defence Force (PNGDF) will become deputy commander of 3rd Brigade in Townsville, Australia's largest garrison city, from next year. He studied in Australia, earning two master's degrees in international relations and defence studies from Deakin and Australian National University.He said the defence capabilities of both nations were set to benefit from his involvement in the high command at the Australian brigade.

"We share the same values and the same idea and what we want our region to be like – safe, secure and stable."The outgoing deputy commander of 3rd Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Ken Golder, said Chief of the Australian Defence Force Angus Campbell approached his PNG counterpart Mark Goina last year to discuss the possibility of a military embed. headtopics.com

"He's going to be influential in maintaining and strengthening the relationship not only with the PNGDF but the Townsville community."From the international teams of ABC Radio Australia, ABC Australia, and ABC News, explore our comprehensive radio, digital, and video coverage of the Pacific all in one place.Lieutenant Colonel Aruma said he hoped the move would pave the way for more Pacific Islands to strengthen their own defence with ADF support.

"We're going to get a greater appreciation of how the PNGDF undertake strategic planning, operational activities, and tactical activities.This month, Townsville's 3rd Combat Engineer Regiment completed a six-week deployment to upgrade Lombrum Naval Base and school classrooms on Manus Island on PNG's northern reaches. headtopics.com

