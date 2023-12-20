Papua New Guinea Hunters Push for NRL Team

The Papua New Guinea Hunters (PNG Hunters) are pushing for a team in the top rugby league competition. The club has played in the Queensland Cup for the past decade. PNG Prime Minister James Marape believes PNG should be the home of the 18th team of the NRL. The PNG NRL bid board is working on a proposal over the next six months.





NRL Players Joining New TeamsCoach Des Hasler praises the addition of a young centre to the Titans side, while a player expresses his love for his current team. Another player has been instrumental in his club's journey to the grand final.

Dolphins face selection headache in NRL preseasonThe Dolphins are facing a selection headache in the NRL preseason as they try to prove themselves as a force in the league. The biggest challenge lies in deciding who will play in the halves, with Sean O’Sullivan and Kodi Nikorima showing promise in the latter stages of the previous season.

Rival Sports Code Puts NRL to Shame in New ZealandA rival sports code has gained more professional franchises than rugby league in New Zealand, putting the NRL to shame. Despite the NRL's strategy to combat soccer, the news of holding half the number of footprints in the region is a reminder of rugby league's historical mistreatment of NZ.

Rugby Australia's new chairman committed to major overhaulRugby Australia's new chairman, Dan Herbert, says the game's member unions are committed to a major overhaul to lift the performance of the Wallabies despite rolling his predecessor at the weekend.

Rugby Australia Chairman Under Pressure as Rebel Unions Call for ResignationRugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan is digging in and will force member unions to a protracted vote on his future after rejecting a call from six rebel state unions to resign.

