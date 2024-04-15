Panthers Investigating Concerning Video of Car Speeding in Residential Zone

The Panthers are reportedly investigating a concerning video showing a car travelling at more than 90kph in a residential zone .The Panthers are reportedly investigating a video posted to centre Taylan May’s Instagram inside a sports car driving at speeds of 90 km/h in a residential area.the NRL ’s Integrity Unit has been informed of the footage that was posted on social media over a week ago.

The only place to watch every game of every round LIVE with no ad-breaks during play is Fox League, available on Kayo. New to Kayo?Taylan May is being investigated by the Panthers after he posted footage to his Instagram account appearing to be travelling a high speeds in a residential area.The vision also looks to have been taken nearby a school, with May reportedly not being accused of any wrongdoing or of driving the vehicle.

Panthers Investigation Video Car Speeding Residential Zone NRL Integrity Unit Social Media

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



newscomauHQ / 🏆 9. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Actually have no idea’: Storm great’s ‘concerning’ Munster update caught on hot micNRL: Trent Robinson was full of praise for Jared Waerea-Hargreaves ahead of his 300th game, while acknowledging the impact of his suspension last year, and the fiery games that entertained but nearly crossed the line.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

‘Very concerning’: Opposition flags fight over religious discrimination billThe federal opposition has flagged a likely fight over the Albanese government’s upcoming religious discrimination bill, which is set to be introduced this year.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

NT police commissioner says 'Black Monopoly' email circulated among officers is 'very concerning'Police Commissioner Michael Murphy says he expects more racist material to surface from within the NT Police Force, after reports an image of a 'Black Monopoly' board was emailed around the force in 2008.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Latrell Mitchell Issued Concerning Act Notice for Dangerous TackleSouth Sydney star Latrell Mitchell has been issued a concerning act notice for a dangerous tackle against the Warriors. Despite avoiding a charge, Mitchell has accepted a three-match ban for a grade two dangerous contact charge. Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou criticizes Mitchell's actions as 'stupid acts'.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Rise in 'deeply concerning' complaints about banks not helping people in financial hardshipMim was denied credit from her bank because of her single status, but before that, she was ignored and 'cut loose' when she asked for financial hardship help. She's not alone, with complaints about banks and lenders on the rise.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

‘Concerning’ Addo-Carr scenes divide NRLAn ugly moment on the stroke of halftime has left Bulldogs fans fuming after a Latrell Mitchell cover tackle left Josh Addo-Carr in a bad way as the siren rang out.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »