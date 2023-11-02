Panel appointed to review Wallabies’ World Cup debacle under Eddie Jones

An inexperienced Wallabies squad bowed out at the World Cup group stage for the first time in the tournament’s history, triggering a storm of criticism of Jones and Rugby Australia.

Slack led the Wallabies to the Grand Slam triumph in 1984 when they beat all four of the “home nations” – England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland. He also led Australia at the inaugural World Cup in 1987.

Former Wallabies lock Harrison played 34 Tests, including the World Cup final won by England in 2003, and is CEO of Australia’s players union. A Pasifika advisor will also support the panel and process, RA said. The Wallabies squad features many players with Pacific islands heritage.“The Wallabies have a proud history as one of Australia’s most loved sporting teams, and it is our responsibility as custodians to continually seek to improve performance and deliver a world-class program,” said Waugh.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘Potential errors’ in selection of Wallabies World Cup teamRugby Australia Chief Executive Phil Waugh has spoken about Eddie Jones’ early departure from the Wallabies following their disastrous Rugby World Cup performance. Mr Waugh said the results proved that there were some “potential errors” in the selection of the team, but it was “important” for board members not to get involved.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Australia vow to rebuild after ‘bitterly disappointing’ Jones reignAustralian rugby vowed to rebuild on Tuesday after the 'bitterly disappointing' reign of Eddie Jones, who has quit as Wallabies coach following their calamitous World Cup campaign.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: Potential Cup history on cards as jockey earns shot on lightweight contender: Melb Cup Early MailHorse Racing: Three time Melbourne Cup winner Damien Oliver is preparing for his last race in what will be an emotional farewell.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Australia opts not to bid for 2034 World Cup in boost for Saudi Arabia hopesAustralia has decided against bidding for the 2034 Fifa World Cup, paving the way for Saudi Arabia to host the tournament

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: Australia gives up men’s World Cup hosting dream as 2034 hosts effectively locked inFootball: Nestory Irankunda, known for his world class goals and athleticism is the 17 year old Adelaide United forward that has some of the biggest clubs in world football knocking at his door.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

SMH: Australia will not bid to host 2034 World Cup with Saudi Arabia firm favouritesFootball Australia will instead focus on winning hosting rights to the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup and an expanded men’s 2029 Club World Cup.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕