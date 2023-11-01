Pandemic ‘had lasting impact’ on brain health of people aged 50 or over

The research is the largest of its kind to link the pandemic conditions – and the enormous lifestyle shifts triggered by lockdowns and other Covid restrictions – to sustained cognitive decline. “This raises the important question of whether people are at a potentially higher risk of cognitive decline, which can lead to dementia.
The researchers analysed brain function tests from 3,142 people who took part in the Protect study, which launched in 2014 to gain an insight into the brain function of people over 40 during a 25-year period.
Analysis showed the rate of cognitive decline quickened in the first year of the pandemic, and was higher among those who had already shown signs of mild cognitive decline before the outbreak of Covid-19.
They cautioned that the study was observational so could not prove cause and effect but said the rise in depression, loneliness and alcohol use and fall in exercise during Covid was “well known”.
