Palestinians in Gaza facing water crisis amid ongoing conflict

The average Palestinian in Gaza is living on two pieces of Arabic bread made from flour the United Nations had stockpiled in the region, yet the main refrain now being heard in the street is "Water, water," the Gaza director for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on Friday. Thomas White, who said he traveled "the length and breadth of Gaza in the last few weeks", described the place as a "scene of death and destruction".

No place is safe now, he said, and people fear for their lives, their future and their ability to feed their families. The Palestinian refugee agency, known as UNRWA, is supporting about 89 bakeries across Gaza, aiming to get bread to 1.7 million people, White told diplomats from the UN's 193 member nations in a video briefing from Gaza.A Palestinian fills a cup with drinking water during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali) (AP)UN deputy Middle East coordinator Lynn Hastings, who is also the humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said only one of three water supply lines from Israel is operational.Blinken in Israel: 'We need to do more to protect Palestinian civilians' Palestinians take humanitarian aid from a truck near the Rafah border crossing in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, November 2, 202

