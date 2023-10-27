Mosab Hassan Yousef, eldest son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, says the blood of civilians is on the “hands of Hamas” and Hamas only.

The attacks by Hamas against Israel’s civilian population constitute war crimes, according to the United Nations. “Many civilians are dying - their blood is on the hands of Hamas and Hamas only,” Mr Yousef told Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan.“It’s a fact that Israel called and warned civilians to evacuate buildings before they strike them, but in the meantime Hamas put roadblocks to stop civilians from evacuating to safe zones.”

According to Hamas, at least 7,000 civilians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, however this figure has been disputed.

