Palestinian PM: we will not run Gaza without solution for West Bank

Mohammad Shtayyeh, prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, said Arab nations want to see a solution for the Palestine question.Mohammad Shtayyeh, prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, said Arab nations want to see a solution for the Palestine question.The Palestinian Authority will not return to governing Gaza after the Israel-Hamas conflict without a comprehensive agreement that includes the West Bank in a Palestinian state, the authority’s prime minister has said.

“To have the Palestinian Authority go to Gaza and run the affairs of Gaza without a political solution for the West Bank, as if this Palestinian Authority is going aboard an F-16 or an Israeli tank?” Shtayyeh said. “I don’t accept it. Our president does not accept it. None of us will accept it.”

The first priority, Shtayyeh said, was to stop the bombing of Gaza, as well as violence on the West Bank, in which he said 110 Palestinians had been killed over the past three weeks by Israeli security forces and settlers. headtopics.com

The government of Benjamin Netanyahu is adamant that it has no intention of returning to the direct rule of Gaza, which it did before 2005. Shtayyeh argued the Israeli need for someone else to run the territory to replace Hamas gives the international community a rare degree of leverage to return to a two-state solution that Netanyahu has systematically dismantled during his time in office.

The PA has called for an emergency Arab summit, which Shtayyeh hoped would take place on 10 November, to restore unity on the creation of a functional Palestinian state.In 2020 Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed the Abraham accords, normalising relations with Israel, requiring any political progress for the Palestinians as a precondition. headtopics.com

“They are talking to us, and we and they want to engage,” he said “We’re talking to the Moroccans, we’re talking to the Bahrainis and of course we are ready to talk to the Emiratis. We have excellent working relations with the Saudis and so on with Jordan and with the Egyptians.”

