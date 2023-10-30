Palestinian Official Urges Immediate Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

SARAH FERGUSON: Now phone and internet connections have been restored after a near-total blackout, what are you hearing from people in Gaza?

The hospitals and shelters - there's no food and fuel and water that are probably access to the people who need the most and who are under threat to their lives. If the hospitals stop working, one third has already stopped working, you will see thousands of people dying if that fuel is not used or not put to proper use.

MAJED BAMYA: So there is a reference in the resolution to the 7th of October attack. There is a condemnation of all violence that are targeted or aimed at civilians, including acts of terrorism and indiscriminate attacks. headtopics.com

MAJED BAMYA: Those who know the UN, know that when you decide to go for a humanitarian resolution, not only on Palestine, we are not the exception here, you decide to stick to humanitarian issues because if we had inserted a condemnation of what Israel was doing, some other countries would have had a problem to condemn Israel.

SARAH FERGUSON: As a representative of Palestinians at the UN, do you condemn Hamas's attacks on October the 7th? We have 8,000 killed now and I'm still here telling you we are against killing Israeli civilians and we cannot accept anybody justifying the killing of Palestinian civilians. headtopics.com

And again, if we are able to say that while our people are under the rubble, somebody should tell Israel they should have the same attitude. Those who are so biased and so blinded that they believe they could condemn one killing of civilians and not the other, there is something there, they should test their conscience. We are clear on our conscience that we are advocating for the rule of law for everyone, no exceptionalism for Israel, no exception for Palestine.

